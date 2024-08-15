HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 4.6% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. 566,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,412,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

