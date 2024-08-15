Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hut 8 by 27.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.