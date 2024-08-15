Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

Insider Activity at Humacyte

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,539,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.