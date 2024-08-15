Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. 90,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $948.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

