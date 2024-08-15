Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 32.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $64,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.15. The company had a trading volume of 489,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,003. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.