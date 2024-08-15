Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.07. 2,711,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,096. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

