H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at H&R Block

Shares of HRB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 859,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,249. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.