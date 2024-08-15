H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

