Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.510-14.810 EPS.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

