Holland Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. 4,087,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

