Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 2,958 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,527.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66.

On Friday, May 24th, Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20.

Hippo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hippo by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

