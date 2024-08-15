Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.14.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

