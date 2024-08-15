Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 8.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 400,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 668,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $558.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.