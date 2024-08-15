Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 8.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 400,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 668,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

