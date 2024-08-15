Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Issues Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 297.49% and a negative net margin of 1,328.14%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
HSDT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $13.43.
