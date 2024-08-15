Head to Head Survey: enGene (ENGN) & Its Rivals

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 439 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare enGene to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares enGene and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.34 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million 80.99

enGene’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for enGene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 734 2347 5545 66 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 531.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 15.97%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

enGene beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

