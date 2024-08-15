Head to Head Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $1.06 billion 6.72 $90.95 million $2.37 77.26 Delcath Systems $11.88 million 17.22 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.78

Analyst Ratings

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 5 6 0 2.55 Delcath Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $193.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 169.47%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 1.26% 8.39% 6.36% Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05%

Summary

Penumbra beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.