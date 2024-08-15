Head-To-Head Contrast: Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) versus Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) and Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calbee and Premium Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Calbee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calbee N/A N/A N/A $100.17 0.20 Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A $0.51 131.46

Calbee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premium Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.4% of Calbee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Premium Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Calbee and Premium Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calbee 1 0 0 0 1.00 Premium Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Premium Brands has a consensus price target of $103.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Premium Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premium Brands is more favorable than Calbee.

Dividends

Calbee pays an annual dividend of $17.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 85.4%. Premium Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Calbee pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premium Brands pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Calbee is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Calbee and Premium Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calbee N/A N/A N/A Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premium Brands beats Calbee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Calbee, Inc. engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands. It sells its products through e-commerce and retail stores. Calbee, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of seafood processing services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Leonetti's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, King's Command Foods, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.