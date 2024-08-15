Head to Head Analysis: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) vs. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 19.45% 36.74% 11.24% ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Coloplast A/S has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $3.58 billion 8.22 $685.88 million $0.33 41.24 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 1.95 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.00

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coloplast A/S and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.35%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

