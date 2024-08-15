Head to Head Analysis: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Linamar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $14.34 billion 0.50 $625.00 million $2.64 12.02 Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 9.25

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Linamar. Linamar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 7 10 0 2.59 Linamar 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for BorgWarner and Linamar, as provided by MarketBeat.

BorgWarner presently has a consensus price target of $41.41, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Linamar.

Dividends

BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BorgWarner pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Linamar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 4.97% 15.50% 6.66% Linamar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Linamar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Linamar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for global mobility market; and design, development, and testing services. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer application equipment. Linamar Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

