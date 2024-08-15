HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,050. The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.40. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. Research analysts expect that LM Funding America will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

