HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Yatra Online Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 228,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,146. The company has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yatra Online will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

About Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.