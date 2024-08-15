HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atyr PHARMA’s FY2028 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atyr PHARMA

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

