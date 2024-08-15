HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 668,002 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

