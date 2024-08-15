HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 434.76% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2028 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $518.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

