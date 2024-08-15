HC Wainwright Cuts Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $18.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

