HC Wainwright Cuts Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $18.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONCT
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.