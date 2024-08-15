Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 1,431,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 923,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $773.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $21,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

