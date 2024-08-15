Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.99

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 64122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 604,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 341.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,401 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

