Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

HG opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

