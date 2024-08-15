Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.87

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1228235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.