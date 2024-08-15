Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading 7.6% Higher

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.19. 185,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,263,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Groupon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

Groupon Trading Up 10.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $537.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,317 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 591.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 86.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.