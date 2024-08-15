Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GRDM
Grid Metals Stock Performance
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.