Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

