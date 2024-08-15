Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a P/E ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 182,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after buying an additional 357,785 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

