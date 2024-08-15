Gregory L. Christopher Sells 45,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

