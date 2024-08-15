Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,856,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $579.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.