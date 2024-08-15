Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $380,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,179.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

LQDH opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

