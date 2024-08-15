Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PDD by 68.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,550,000. M&G Plc raised its position in PDD by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDD by 4.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.08. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

