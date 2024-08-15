Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,069,889 shares in the company, valued at $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,329. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GCT stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

