Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

