Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

