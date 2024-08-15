Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

