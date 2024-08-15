Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

