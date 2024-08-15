Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $371.53 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $375.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,471 shares of company stock worth $1,145,795. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

