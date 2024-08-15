Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $200,000. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $167.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

