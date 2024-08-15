Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

