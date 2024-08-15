Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

