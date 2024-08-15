Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,292 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of SPMO opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $91.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

