Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,668 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,807 shares of company stock worth $21,412,417 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 5.3 %

PGR opened at $234.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $234.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.71.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

