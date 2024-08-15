Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

XNTK opened at $184.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $129.48 and a 1 year high of $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $805.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

