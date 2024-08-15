Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,628 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.