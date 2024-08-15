Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

